Why CrowdStrike Holdings Lagged the Market on Tuesday

News of a fresh investment in a peer sent the share price of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) up on Tuesday, but the bump wasn't very substantial. At the end of the day, CrowdStrike's stock gained only 0.7%, which wasn't enough to overtake the S&P 500 index's 1.4% gain.Tuesday morning, CrowdStrike said its strategic investment unit Falcon Fund had invested in Abnormal Security, a business that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to perform its work. CrowdStrike described this privately held company as "the leading behavioral AI-based security platform."The investment is also accompanied by a strategic technology partnership agreed upon by the two companies. Under the terms of this arrangement, CrowdStrike's Falcon cybersecurity platform is to be integrated with Abnormal's platform to, in the former's words, "offer best-in-class email and endpoint attack detection and response with automated account remediation."