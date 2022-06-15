|
15.06.2022 00:46:00
Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Jumped Today
Trading on the stock market Tuesday was weak and uninspired, unless you happened to be transacting in CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD). The cybersecurity specialist's shares rose by more than 3% on the day, in contrast to the slumping S&P 500 index, after they were tapped for inclusion on an analyst's hot list.Following meetings with nearly 20 security vendors at last week's annual RSA industry conference, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote a new research note on cybersecurity stocks. According to him, security continues to be a major concern among companies and is poised to rise as threats seem to be prevalent. To some degree, however, this is mitigated by concerns about the wider economy and its effects on budgets.Continue reading
