21.12.2022 00:46:30
Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Topped the Market Today
Cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) secured a win in the stock market on Tuesday. On the back of a glowing review of its business by a consultancy, the company's stock closed the day 1.6% higher, well better than the marginal gain eked out by the S&P 500 index. According to the estimation of that consulting firm, Frost & Sullivan, CrowdStrike is a leader in the cybersecurity space. Frost & Sullivan conferred this title on the company in its Frost Radar Global Cyber Threat Intelligence 2022 annual report. CrowdStrike received high marks from its reviewer both for its business prowess and the effectiveness of its products. Frost & Sullivan pointed out that the company's market share tops 15%, and it is currently producing "remarkable" rates of growth.Continue reading
