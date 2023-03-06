|
06.03.2023 23:33:00
Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Topped the Market Today
Cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was a standout on a generally unexciting Monday for the market. The company's share price rose by a bit over 1%, against the essentially flat S&P 500 index, thanks to news of a new business tie-up with a famous partner.That morning, in a joint press release, CrowdStrike and veteran PC manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announced they had formed a "strategic alliance." This partnership will manifest in CrowdStrike's solutions being available for purchase with Dell hardware. The two companies said that the cybersecurity specialist's offerings would be available with "a broad set" of Dell goods. In the press release, the pair quoted CrowdStrike's Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard as saying that "The CrowdStrike and Dell collaboration provides significant market access, expediting consolidation from legacy and point products to cybersecurity's leading modern platform."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!