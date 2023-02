Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Was a Winner on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In an atypical move for companies in its industry, a cybersecurity leader used the No. 1 advertising platform in the world to publicize its work. The company was CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and the platform was, of course, the Super Bowl. Investors rewarded that bold move the following day as CrowdStrike's share price rose nearly 3% against the S&P 500 index's gain of slightly over 1%.In a rather clever 30-second spot set during the Trojan War, soldiers guarding the gates of Troy are contemplating a gift that has been presented to them -- a large wooden horse. All seem eager to accept the present, and are poised to allow it within the fortified walls of their city-state. But a more cautious soldier suggests, "Let's see what Charlotte thinks."Charlotte is a young, serious professional who -- more than a little incongruously -- is dressed in modern clothes and toting a CrowdStrike-branded laptop. Using what's presumably the cybersecurity company's software to scan the horse, she discovers the threat that lurks inside. She signals this to the Trojan soldiers, then kicks out a wheel chuck holding the horse in place. It rolls down the hill and over a cliff to crash to the beach below. The threat is eliminated.