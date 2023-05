Why CrowdStrike Is a Good AI Stock to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic in 2023, thanks to advancements such as the popular AI -powered chatbot ChatGPT, which became the fastest-growing consumer app in history earlier this year. Yet when it comes to investing in companies touting AI, a cybersecurity firm doesn't always pop to the top of the list.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is worthy of consideration, however. Artificial intelligence is central to the organization's success as a cybersecurity company since CrowdStrike operates in a field where the stakes are high for customers.The World Economic Forum considers cybercrime among the top 10 global threats faced over the next decade. A cyberattack caused electricity-generating wind farms in central Europe to shut down last year and forced supermarkets in Sweden to close temporarily in 2021.Continue reading