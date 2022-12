Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) had a rough day on Wednesday, as investors failed to reward management's reporting one earnings beat -- and promising another -- with the kind of higher stock price you'd expect. Instead of going up, CrowdStrike went down -- a lot! -- losing about 15% of its market capitalization before the day was done.That's the bad news. The good news is that today, CrowdStrike is winning back some of its losses, as its stock rises 3.6% through 11:25 a.m. ET. You can thank London-based equity research firm Redburn for that.As StreetInsider reports, Redburn took advantage of CrowdStrike's new and improved stock price this morning to initiate coverage of the stock. Redburn gave CrowdStrike a buy rating and a $175 price target, suggesting CrowdStrike stock could gain as much as 44% over the next 12 months. Continue reading