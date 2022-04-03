|
03.04.2022 03:37:27
Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped 16.3% in March
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock gained 16.3% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company's share price gained ground in conjunction with positive momentum for the broader market. The Nasdaq Composite index climbed roughly 3.4% last month, and many software companies with growth-dependent valuations saw big gains as the market bounced back from big sell-offs in February. CrowdStrike also appears to have gotten a boost from the announcement of an expanded partnership with Web services and security company Cloudflare and conditions pointing to increased demand for cybersecurity services. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!