Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped Today

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped on Wednesday after the company reported strong financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2025. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock was up 5%.In Q1, CrowdStrike generated revenue of $921 million, which was up 33% year over year and well ahead of guidance of $906 million. But it's not just Q1's growth that excites investors; it's also the outlook.CrowdStrike's management modestly raised its full-year revenue guidance to about $4 billion. This means that the company expects full-year revenue growth of roughly 31%. In other words, growth won't taper off much from Q1.