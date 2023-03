Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were trading higher on Monday. The cloud-based cybersecurity specialist jumped as much as 5.1% in early trading. By the time the market closed, the shares were still up 2.9% compared to Friday's close.CrowdStrike was on the receiving end of an analyst upgrade, helping fuel the stock's advance.Investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CrowdStrike to $150, up from $135. This represents potential gains for investors of 28% compared to its closing price on Friday. At the same time, the team maintained its overweight (buy) rating on the stock. Continue reading