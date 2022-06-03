|
03.06.2022 17:40:09
Why CrowdStrike Stock Pulled Back Today
Shares of cloud cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) pulled back on Friday morning following the release of financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023. As of 11 a.m. ET today, the stock was down 6%. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike generated revenue of $488 million, which was up a whopping 61% year over year, far exceeding the high end of its revenue guidance of $465 million. Most of the company's revenue is on a subscription basis. Therefore, it has tremendous visibility for forecasting revenue. And management raised full-year revenue guidance when it reported first-quarter results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!