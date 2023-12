Why CrowdStrike Stock Rallied 34% in November

Shares of cybersecurity software leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rallied 34.1% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.CrowdStrike is a leader in cloud-based and artificial-intelligence-based cybersecurity software, and the recent period of vendor consolidation and emphasis on new artificial intelligence (AI) tools appears to be playing in its favor.In addition to its great earnings report on Nov. 28, CrowdStrike also benefited from two positive inflation reports that came in softer than expected, helping the long-term Treasury bond rate fall from its October highs. That helped most high-priced growth stocks like CrowdStrike and others surge higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel