Why CrowdStrike Stock Rallied as Much as 16% This Week

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have surged this week, jumping as much as 16.3%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. When the market closed on Thursday, the shares were still up 15%.The broader market has edged higher over the past week, which may have provided some momentum. Yet the cloud-based cybersecurity specialist was on the receiving end of an analyst upgrade and a veritable stampede of price target increases as Wall Street is increasingly bullish about CrowdStrike 's prospects.JPMorgan kicked off the week by adding CrowdStrike to its Analyst Focus list of growth ideas while maintaining an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. It also raised the firm's price target to $300 from $269, suggesting potential upside of 21% compared to Friday's close. The analysts cited the company's growth and fundamentals, saying it's "one of the best-positioned" to benefit from the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions.