CrowdStrike Aktie

CrowdStrike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053

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06.10.2026 15:18:02

Why CrowdStrike Stock Rallied Nearly 15% in September

September was a banner month for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), with the stock jumping as much as 14.6%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The broader market edged lower last month, with the S&P 500 down 0.5% during the same period. However, the cloud-based cybersecurity specialist bucked the trend, driven higher by the launch of a bold, new industry initiative and Wall Street’s increasingly bullish sentiment about CrowdStrike's prospects.

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