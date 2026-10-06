Why CrowdStrike Stock Rallied Nearly 15% in September

September was a banner month for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), with the stock jumping as much as 14.6%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The broader market edged lower last month, with the S&P 500 down 0.5% during the same period. However, the cloud-based cybersecurity specialist bucked the trend, driven higher by the launch of a bold, new industry initiative and Wall Street’s increasingly bullish sentiment about CrowdStrike's prospects.

Continue reading