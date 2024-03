Why CrowdStrike Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday Morning

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) charged sharply higher on Wednesday, gaining as much as 22.7% in early trading. As of 10:46 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the cloud-based cybersecurity specialist higher was quarterly results that far outpaced expectations.CrowdStrike reported the results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Jan. 31), and investors were taken aback. Revenue of $845 million grew 33% year over year, driven higher by growing customer size and record big deal volume. This resulted in record profits, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95, up 102%.For context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $839 million and adjusted EPS of $0.82, so CrowdStrike easily surpassed both metrics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel