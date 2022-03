Why CrowdStrike Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 12.5% on Thursday after the cloud security leader reported financial results that exceeded investors' expectations.CrowdStrike's revenue soared 63% year over year to $431 million in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. Businesses are flocking to the cybersecurity platform. CrowdStrike ended the quarter with a total of 16,325 subscription customers. That was up 65% compared to the prior-year period.Continue reading