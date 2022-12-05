|
05.12.2022 19:54:40
Why CrowdStrike Stock Was Down Today
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were down 3% as of 12:17 p.m. ET on Monday. The stock fell along with the broader market today, especially with CrowdStrike warning in its last earnings report that some customers are pushing back their subscription plans.Despite the gloomy day on Wall Street, one analyst upgraded CrowdStrike stock to a buy.Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded the stock to a buy with $181 price target. It's unclear what Bersey's specific reasons were for the bullish stance, but after falling 58% from its highs, the analyst obviously likes CrowdStrike's opportunities to deliver more growth in this environment.Continue reading
