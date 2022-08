Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Falling Again on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's the afternoon of the week's final trading day -- and it looks like it's going to end on a down note for cruise stock investors.As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) shares are sailing lower by 5.8%, rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) is down 6%, and industry leader Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) is down 6.6%.What's got cruise investors feeling so glum today? It's debt, most likely -- not theirs, personally, but the heavy debt loads being carried around by their cruise stocks.Continue reading