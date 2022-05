Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. This follows another sharp drop on Monday because of an analyst note that spooked investors. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. Shares of the three stocks were still down 11.1%, 9.3%, and 11.7% respectively at 1:45 p.m. ET. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading