Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Slower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cruise line stocks got off to a slow start Monday, retreating modestly in late morning trading despite no particularly bad news having come out (yet).As of 11:25 a.m. ET, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are down 2.5% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) has slipped 2%. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) is least worse off today, suffering only a 1.6% loss.But why are cruise stocks falling at all today, in the absence of bad news? The answer, I fear, is that while bad news has not surfaced yet, it may be lurking just over the horizon -- and investors are right to be cautious today.Continue reading