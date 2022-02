Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%. But its competitors where hit, too: Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) was down 5.6% at one point, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was down 5.5% at one point, although they closed the day down 3.6% and 0.8%, respectively. Image source: Getty Images.