|
24.08.2022 19:37:28
Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped This Morning
Cruise line volatility continued on Wednesday but this time stocks were moving higher. There weren't any major news items like earnings, but a rising stock market and falling oil prices have helped valuations today. It's also possible that investors are speculating that student loan forgiveness will give consumers more money to spend on things like cruises. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped as much as 14.8%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 8.2%, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) popped 7.1%. The stocks were up 5.2%, 7.6%, and 7% respectively at 11:45 a.m. ET. The market may still be pushing shares higher after Carnival extended its 2023 debt due by 18 months yesterday. The market is at least looking for debtors to give the industry enough of a lifeline to return to full operations and hopefully profitability. More debt maturities may need to be extended or refinanced in the next few years, but that's a worry for another day. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LINE Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LINE Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LINE Corp (spons. ADRs)
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.