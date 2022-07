Why Cruise Line Stocks Keep Rocking

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ahoy there, matey! I think I spy a trend!For four days running, shares of all the major American cruise line stocks have sailed higher and higher. With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) tacking on another 4.5% through 11:50 a.m. ET today, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) gaining 5.7%, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain, cruise stocks are now up an average of more than 23% apiece over the last four trading days.This is no coincidence.Continue reading