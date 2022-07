Why Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cruise line stocks jumped on Tuesday as there was good news out of the industry and the market speculated the worst of inflation may be behind us. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped as much as 7.9%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 7.3%, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) jumped 6%. Shares of the stocks are up 7.6%, 6.1%, and 4.4%, respectively, at 2 p.m. ET. The industry-specific news was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ending a program to track COVID-19 cases on cruise ships. Regulators said there's still some risk, but companies can manage their own risk. Continue reading