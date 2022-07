Why Cruise Line Stocks Rebounded Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Happy days are here again for cruise line stock investors -- but will they last?After suffering four straight days of declines, shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) rebounded sharply this morning, rising 2.2% through 10 a.m. ET. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) investors soon joined in the fun, booking a 2.7% gain, as did Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) -- up 3.2%.Cruise stock fans are pointing to a new survey out from Cruiseline.com that shows 91.4% of respondents saying they plan to take a cruise "within the next year," and 34% saying they will cruise within just the next two to four months. The results led the website to opine that "travelers are feeling comfortable in cruising once again and are taking the next steps of researching and booking upcoming voyages." Continue reading