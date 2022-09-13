|
13.09.2022 21:04:07
Why Cruise Line Stocks Slumped Today -- but Not as Much as the Market Overall
Shares of cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were all down more than 5% in early morning trading, but had recovered to losses of roughly 2.5% as of 2:36 p.m. ET.It wasn't hard to figure out the reasons for the initial plunge -- virtually all stocks were down big today after this morning's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report. The curious thing is why these names weren't down nearly as much as other consumer discretionary stocks, such as large-cap technology names. Despite a sharp drop in gasoline prices, the August CPI data came in hotter than expected, up 8.3% year over year and 0.1% month over month, above expectations for an 8% rise and a 0.1% decline, respectively. More worrying was core inflation, which accelerated to rise 0.6% month over month and 6.3% year over year, versus expectations of 0.3% and 6%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LINE Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LINE Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LINE Corp (spons. ADRs)
|0,00
|0,00%