|
10.06.2022 23:29:50
Why Cruise Line Stocks Surged Then Sank on Friday
The major cruise line operators sailed smoothly into Friday's bear market at first, before getting waterlogged. Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock all ended the day down substantially, by nearly 6%, slightly over 7%, and a bit more than 4%, respectively. At the start of the day, investors got excited about travel and related stocks after a major announcement from the White House. The Biden administration said it will drop the current requirement for international air and cruise line travelers to be tested for COVID before arrival into the U.S.This decision, based on the latest assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is effective this coming Sunday just after midnight. The move isn't permanent; the CDC will reassess its guidance after 90 days, after which it may be reinstated if the pandemic worsens again.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!