11.07.2022 18:41:04
Why Cruise Line Stocks Tumbled Today
Shares of cruise line stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell in near lockstep Monday morning, down 4.7%, 5.2%, and 5.4%, respectively, as investors succumbed to jitters ahead of the coming Q2 earnings season.They may be right to be worried.A whole raft of disturbing economic news is shaking the market today, with Friday's strong jobs report -- which you might think investors would take as good news -- instead being taken as bad news because more workers earning and spending more money puts upward pressure on inflation. Analysts now think that May's moderating 8.6% inflation rate reversed and inched back up to about 8.8% in June -- a number that may or may not be confirmed as early as Wednesday.Continue reading
