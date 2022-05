Why Cruise Stocks Like Carnival and Norwegian Sank Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To put it tactfully, cruise ship operator stocks haven't been very popular with investors over the past few years. Compounding that, on Monday, a new and downbeat analysis from a noted bank dinged stocks in the sector. As a result, two of its leaders, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), both lost steam. The former's common stock price declined by almost 0.2%, and the latter's by 1.3%. Bank of America Securities analyst Andrew Didora isn't hopping aboard a bull cruise anytime soon. The prognosticator lowered his price targets for both Carnival and Norwegian Monday morning before market open. In his opinion, Carnival is now worth $18 per share; previously, Didora's level was $22. Norwegian got a slightly deeper cut, down to $20 per share from the preceding $25. Image source: Getty Images.