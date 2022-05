Why Cruise Stocks Sailed Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets are in the green again on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.5%, and the Nasdaq up 2%. Few stocks are doing so well, however, as cruise line stocks.As of 10:25 a.m. ET, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) stock are surging ahead 6.6%, while Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is tacking on 7.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) leads the sector higher with a 9.2% gain. The question is: Why?Carnival collects some cool cash -- but wait, is that an iceberg on the horizon? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading