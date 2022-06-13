|
13.06.2022 18:12:01
Why Cruise Stocks Sank on Monday
By now, you've heard the (bad) news: The yield curve just inverted again, fears of recession are on the rise, and to top it all off, after inflation hit a 41-year high last week, investors are beginning to worry that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as much as 0.75% in its next meeting.The stock market has tumbled in response, with the Dow down 2.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET this morning and the S&P 500 falling even harder -- down 3.4%. Cruise stocks number among today's casualties, with Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) shares down 8.3%, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) falling 9.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) leading the whole sector lower with an 11.2% decline.What do higher interest rates, recession fears, and the "yield curve" have to do with cruise line stocks? Let's break it down step by step.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
