Why Cruise Stocks Were Beating the Market on Wednesday

UBS Group analyst Robin Farley released a bullish note on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) earlier Wednesday that also lifted other leading travel stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL). As of 11:36 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line were up 7%, with Carnival up 4.7% and Royal Caribbean up 5.2%. These stocks were outperforming the S&P 500 index, which was up 0.4% this morning. But much bigger returns could be in store as the industry continues to rebound from the abysmal performance during the pandemic.Farley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line shares to buy from neutral, as the luxury cruise line begins to see a strong recovery in bookings. Norwegian's outlook calls for bookings growth in 2023 on top of a 20% increase in capacity. Moreover, pricing continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, which is a good sign for top- and bottom-line growth.