Why Crypto Cratered Before a Quick Recovery Today

The market went on a wild ride on Thursday morning after inflation data was released and investors tried to project how that would impact the Federal Reserve's interest-rate moves. Early on, worry about higher rates resulted in falling stock prices, and cryptocurrencies were some of the hardest hit. But the drop passed quickly, and values have mostly recovered.For example, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had a strange day, falling as much as 7.7% in early-morning trading only to recover and trade about flat on the day as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) dropped up to 7.9% and is now down 1.9%, ChainLink (CRYPTO: LINK) was down as much as 11.7% and is currently off 2.8%, while The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) plunged 10.9% and is now down 3.4% on the day.The biggest news of the day was the Bureau of Labor Statistics releasing data that showed consumer prices were up 8.2% year over year and 0.4% month over month in September 2022. This was a slightly higher inflation rate than investors were expecting, which was why stocks and cryptocurrencies dropped sharply early in trading.