Why Crypto Investors Yawned at AMC's Early Adoption of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

You might call it a meme dream team. Last year, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) revealed that it was moving toward supporting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as payment options at its movie theaters. The news understandably fired up fans of both meme coins.On Feb. 28, 2022, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron tweeted that the company expected to begin accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on its website by March 19. AMC actually beat that timeline, with Aron tweeting on March 10 that it's now accepting both altcoins as online payments.How did Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors react? There was a big collective yawn.