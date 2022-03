Why Crypto Mining Stocks Popped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks jumped on Friday on a rise in Bitcoin prices themselves. But there may be more to the story than that.Stocks were up across the board, but CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) was up as much as 11.4%, while Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 21.1%, Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) was up as much as 16.8%, and Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) popped 12.1%. The stocks closed the day up 7%, 9.6%, 15.9%, and 8.6% respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading