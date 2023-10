Why Crypto Mining Stocks Were on Fire This Week

This week was a good time to be invested in cryptocurrencies. And, it follows, the period was also a fine one for holders of crypto mining (plus mining equipment) stocks.According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, sector leaders Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) both landed well in positive territory. They rose a respective 14% and 8% over the week. Other winners included Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), with a 13% pop; CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) and its 6% advance; and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), up a meaty 28%.For much of October, cryptocurrencies and related assets have generally been on an upswing. The most immediate catalyst for this is, somewhat oddly, a type of crypto investment that isn't actually available on the market yet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel