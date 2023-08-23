|
23.08.2023 22:05:00
Why Cryptocurrencies and Related Stocks Were on Fire Today
Coming off a gloomy streak for cryptocurrencies, many coins, tokens, and crypto stocks were bouncing higher on Wednesday. Many investors clearly felt the sell-off in recent days was overblown and were piling in to buy on price weakness. The No. 2 cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), was up by nearly 3% across the preceding 24 hours as of mid-afternoon Wednesday. Ethereum-staking company and crypto miner Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) saw its stock close nearly 9% higher on the day, as fellow miner TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) rose at an almost 11% clip. Much of this had to do with the improving sentiment supporting crypto No. 1 and the asset miners love the most -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The coin was up by 2% over the past day, reversing the generally flat-to-bearish trajectory that started over a week ago. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!