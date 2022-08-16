Why Cryptocurrency Chillz Continues to Surge Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, one of the more distinctive crypto projects is Chillz (CRYPTO: CHZ). This unique cryptocurrency backs a blockchain-based sports entertainment platform, Socios, which allows investors to have a say in the governance of their favorite sports brands. As it happens, the Chillz team and Socios have been on a partnership tear, leading to an impressive rally this month. Today, Chillz is up another 2.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. However, over the past month, this token has surged 65.5%, outpacing most major cryptos over this time frame.On Aug. 1, which is really when Chillz started to pick up steam, Chillz announced a massive $102 million stake in FC Barcelona's Barca Studios. This deal amounts to roughly one-quarter of this endeavor, enabling Chillz to grow its presence in the sports-related NFT and metaverse worlds.Today, crypto exchange ByBit announced that Chillz would be powering a Fan Token Kickoff for the platform. This contest is expected to run from Aug. 19 to Sep. 2 and give users chances to win 200,000 Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) stablecoins in prizes. Continue reading