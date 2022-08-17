|
17.08.2022 19:57:52
Why Cryptocurrency EOS Soared 19% While the Market Took a Breather Today
On an otherwise down day in the cryptocurrency market, EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) is one token that's absolutely rocketing higher. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, EOS has soared 19% over the past 24 hours.The move follows an interesting court ruling this week in which a judge from the Southern District of New York threw out a settlement between Block.one (the company that initially designed the EOS network) and investors. This $27.5 million settlement, which was proposed by Block.one and agreed to in June of this year, stemmed from a dispute with investors over whether an initial coin offering back in 2018 constituted an unregistered securities offering.Other crypto projects have been mired in scrutiny from regulators and investors over alleged unregistered securities offerings, but this settlement was one of the more substantial the crypto community had seen. In addition, it's important to note that Block.one also previously settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $24 million over the same allegations.Continue reading
