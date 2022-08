Why CS Disco Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the cloud-based legal software company CS Disco (NYSE: LAW) plummeted today after the company (which also goes by the name DISCO) reported its second-quarter financial results. While DISCO beat analysts' consensus top- and bottom-line estimates, the company's management slashed its guidance for 2022. The tech stock plunged 53.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET. DISCO reported a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.23 in the quarter, which was worse than the company's loss of $0.16 in the year-ago quarter but ahead of Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.27. Continue reading