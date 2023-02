Why CTS Stock Took a Hit on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electronic-component company CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) fell sharply on Tuesday. The stock declined as much as 13.2% but was down 10.2% as of 11:10 a.m. ET.Shares fell as the company, which makes and sells sensors and actuators for vehicles and connectivity components for telecommunications systems and information technology, reported fourth-quarter results that came in below analysts' average forecast. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the period were both below expectations. CTS' fourth-quarter sales rose 7% year over year to $142.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.49 in the year-ago period to $0.56. Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share of about $148.2 million and $0.58, respectively.Continue reading