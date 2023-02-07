|
07.02.2023 17:35:00
Why CTS Stock Took a Hit on Tuesday
Shares of electronic-component company CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) fell sharply on Tuesday. The stock declined as much as 13.2% but was down 10.2% as of 11:10 a.m. ET.Shares fell as the company, which makes and sells sensors and actuators for vehicles and connectivity components for telecommunications systems and information technology, reported fourth-quarter results that came in below analysts' average forecast. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the period were both below expectations. CTS' fourth-quarter sales rose 7% year over year to $142.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.49 in the year-ago period to $0.56. Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share of about $148.2 million and $0.58, respectively.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!