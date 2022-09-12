|
12.09.2022 23:48:20
Why Curaleaf Stock Dived by 4% Today
The future of American marijuana companies is directly tied to decriminalization. After all, the wider the market for their products, the brighter their prospects. On Monday, however, it appeared that the top-down push for finally making marijuana de facto legal had hit yet another stumbling block. As a result, investors traded out of selected U.S. pot titles; one victim was Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), which tumbled by just over 4% on the day. It seems that two lawmakers in the House of Representatives have suddenly become concerned about the marijuana industry's possible effects on the environment. Earl Carter of Georgia and Doug Lamborn of Colorado, both Republicans, expressed this concern in a co-signed letter sent to the Environmental Protection Agency, plus the government's departments of Energy and Interior. Citing The Washington Examiner, which had apparently received a copy of the letter, MJBiz Daily quoted the two Representatives as writing that "they have reservations regarding marijuana cultivation's subsequent emissions and believe more research is needed on this industry's rapidly growing demands on our country's energy systems."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
