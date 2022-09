Why Curaleaf Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the early days of the marijuana industry, the name of the game was scale as ambitious companies fell over themselves buying assets to grow their businesses. They were often rewarded for doing so by equally eager investors.That was then, this is now. Witness the tepid reaction to multi-state operator (MSO) Curealeaf's (OTC: CURLF) latest asset purchase; on Monday, the company's share price slumped by nearly 2% on news it had sewn up a new acquisition. The acquisition is Four 20 Pharma, a medical marijuana producer and distributor based in Germany. Monday morning, Curaleaf said it has completed its agreement to acquire a 55% stake in the company. Continue reading