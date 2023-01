Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index. Curaleaf announced that morning that it has been granted permission by Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to launch recreational sales at its Stamford dispensary on Saturday. This is the first Connecticut dispensary owned by the multi-state operator (MSO), which is headquartered in neighboring Massachusetts, to be given that nod. The company will commemorate the kickoff with a set of festivities at the dispensary, which will include giveaways, discounts, and free food and drink.Continue reading