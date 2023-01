Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $10.36 on Monday, then rose to as high as $12.43 in the late afternoon on Tuesday. It was the third consecutive day the stock was higher than the day before.Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months.Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials. It said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV0501, was able to boost antibodies against the omicron BA.1 variant in healthy adults and was generally well tolerated. Continue reading