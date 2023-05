Why CVR Partners Stock Jumped 12.5% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN), a limited partnership that produces fertilizer products, rose a huge 12.5% out of the gate on May 2. By 11 a.m. ET or so, the gain had pared back to roughly 9%, still a fairly impressive figure.The big news was the partnership's first-quarter 2023 earnings update, which hit the market after the close on May 1. Only it probably wasn't earnings that got investors excited.CVR Partners reported first-quarter 2023 sales of $226.3 million, up from $222.9 million in the year-ago period. Management noted that the prices for UAN and ammonia, its main fertilizer offerings, were down 8% and 16%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022. However, it was able to produce and sell more product in the first stanza of 2023, leading to higher overall sales. Also noted was an $18.1 million monetization of tax credits, with more such monetizations expected in the future. Continue reading