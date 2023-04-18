|
18.04.2023 23:21:00
Why CVS Stock Inched Higher on Tuesday
While it didn't have a spectacular Tuesday on the stock market, pharmacy chain operator CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) managed to eke out a win over the S&P 500 index. On the back of a top-level executive hire, CVS's share price rose by nearly 0.5%, beating the essentially flat performance of the indicator.Just after market hours on Monday, CVS announced that it has named a new president for its Aetna insurance and benefits unit. This is Brian Kane, who has served in a variety of executive positions in both the insurance and financial sectors. His tenure starts on Sept. 1, and he replaces Daniel Finke, who the company said is bowing out due to health reasons. In the former industry, Kane was CFO of another top health insurer, Humana, a position he held from 2014 to 2021. Previous to that, he spent 17 years at white-shoe investment bank Goldman Sachs in the investment banking division. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
18.04.23
|Why CVS Stock Inched Higher on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: CVS Health gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.23
|Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVS (Benzinga)
|
11.04.23
|This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health (Benzinga)
|
10.04.23
|Better Growth Stock: CVS Health vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance (MotleyFool)