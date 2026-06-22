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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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22.06.2026 22:46:30

Why CVS Stock Trounced the Market Today

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is pushing harder into a hot segment of the pharmacy market, and on Monday investors rewarded the company for the effort. The pharmacy retailer's stock rose 3% on the news, contrasting very favorably with the slight (0.2%) decline of the bellwether S&P 500 index. That morning, before market open, CVS announced it is expanding support for GLP-1 weight-loss medications across its many U.S. pharmacies and MinuteClinics. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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