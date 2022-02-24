|
24.02.2022 20:18:47
Why CyberArk, Cloudflare, and Palo Alto Networks Stocks Surged Ahead Today
At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine. Even before the tanks began rolling, however, Russia unleashed a devastating wave of cyberattacks on Ukraine that first slowed web traffic to a halt and crashed websites, then began deploying "wiper" malware to erase computer hard drives on affected computers. This new form of hybrid warfare is waking up investors to the dangers of cyberattacks today, and to the need for cyber defense. And stocks of cybersecurity companies are responding. Here's where three of them stood as of 1:05 p.m. ET:Investors seem to be painting cybersecurity stocks with a broad brush today -- though the paint on that brush is bright green, and so shareholders of these three companies probably aren't complaining. As for investors wondering which of the three is the best cybersecurity stock to bet on, I'd rank them in this order: Palo Alto first, CyberArk second, and Cloudflare last.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
