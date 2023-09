Why CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) were jumping 14.2% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Friday. This move came on the heels of an 8.5% gain on Thursday.The continued momentum is a result of CymaBay's announcement yesterday of positive top-line results from a late-stage clinical study evaluating experimental drug seladelpar in treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare chronic inflammatory liver disease.CymaBay reported that seladelpar achieved the study's primary endpoint as well as all key secondary end points. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel